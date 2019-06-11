Man accused of threatening Portland City Hall staff

A man was arrested Monday afternoon after he allegedly threatened the Portland city manager’s staff.

The Portland Press Herald reports that Kevin Strachan, 56, of Portland entered City Manager Jon Jennings’ office about 4 p.m. and made unspecified threats against Jennings’ staff before police arrived.

A police spokesman told the newspaper that it was the second time in the past week that Strachan has caused a “disturbance” at City Hall.

Strachan was charged with criminal threatening and given a criminal trespass notice.

He was being held Monday at the Cumberland County Jail on $310 bail.