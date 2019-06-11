Penobscot
June 11, 2019
Carroll Plantation man charged with burglary, theft in small community

By Judy Harrison, BDN Staff
A Carroll Plantation man accused of burglary and theft in the tiny western Penobscot County community remained Tuesday at the Penobscot County Jail unable to post $2,500 cash.

Dennis Campbell, 43, was arrested June 5, according to the Penobscot County sheriff’s office.

Campbell was arrested after an investigation into residential burglaries in the town during the last week of May, according to Chief Deputy William Birch. Stolen items included a handgun, ammunition, power tools along with lawn and garden equipment.

Many but not all of the stolen items were recovered, he said Monday.

The investigation in the community of about 146 people is ongoing, according to Birch.

Anyone with information about the burglaries or the property taken is asked

To contact Sgt. John Trask or Sgt. Peter Stone in the detective division of the sheriff’s office at 945-4636.

 


