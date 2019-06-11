Owner of Five Islands Lobster dies at 48

The owner of Five Islands Lobster Company died Saturday at 48 of a brain tumor.

Keith S. Longbottom died at home in Georgetown with his family, according to an obituary by Daigle Funeral Home in Bath.

Longbottom was born in Rhode Island, and graduated from Seekonk (Massachusetts) High School. He moved to Providence, where he met his future wife, Gina Moretti.

In 2000, the couple moved to Maine, working seasonally at Sunday River and Sebasco Harbor Resort in Phippsburg.

In 2003 they were married and four years later bought Five Islands Lobster Company. The casual seafood restaurant on a working wharf has for years been a destination for Mainers and tourists seeking fresh local fare. The company also played an active role in community service projects and efforts to help people who work on the waterfront get through difficult times.

Surviving are his wife and two sons, Micah C. and Caleb R. Longbottom, all of Georgetown; his parents, Richard and Elizabeth Longbottom, of Seekonk, Massachusetts; three sisters; and three nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Mountainside Cemetery in Georgetown, followed at noon by “a Viking funeral” at the Five Islands dock, according to the obituary. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Robinhood Free Meeting House for a celebration of life at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute at DanaFarber.JimmyFund.org/goto/TeamWolverine. All funds will directly benefit Glioblastoma research at Dana Farber.