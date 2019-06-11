Bangor
June 11, 2019
Bangor Latest News | New Restaurants | Bangor Metro | Marijuana Legalization | Today's Paper
Bangor

Maine’s Catholic schools will have a new superintendent

Courtesy of Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland
Courtesy of Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland
Marianne Pelletier is the new superintendent of Maine Catholic Schools.
By Eesha Pendharkar, BDN Staff

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland has appointed a new leader for Maine’s 11 Catholic schools, including All Saints School in Bangor.

Marianne Pelletier, currently the principal of St. Dominic Academy’s Lewiston campus, will replace Jim King as superintendent of Maine Catholic Schools, the diocese said Tuesday. King has been superintendent since July 2015.

As superintendent, Pelletier will work primarily out of St. Dominic Academy’s location in Auburn, overseeing schools in Biddeford and Sanford, the Portland area, Lewiston-Auburn, the Augusta and Waterville areas, and Bangor, where All Saints School has two campuses — one on Ohio Street for students in prekindergarten through grade 4, and the other on State Street for students in grades 5-8.

Pelletier worked as a principal in public school districts in Connecticut and Idaho before moving to Maine to join St. Dominic Academy. She also has experience working as a special education teacher and a teacher for the blind in West Virginia. She also served as the director of a residential treatment center for individuals with special needs in Connecticut.

More than 2,500 students attend Catholic schools in Maine, according to the diocese.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like