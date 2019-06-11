Bangor
June 11, 2019
Bangor

Bangor man assaults 3 people, breaks police cruiser divider after his arrest, police say

Contributed | BDN
Charles Pell, 54, of Bangor was arrested and charged with assault and criminal mischief.
By Eesha Pendharkar, BDN Staff

A Bangor man is facing multiple charges after he assaulted three bus passengers and, after being taken into custody, damaged a police cruiser, according to police.

Charles Pell, 54, was charged with three counts of misdemeanor assault and one felony count of criminal mischief, according to Bangor Police Department spokesman Sgt. Wade Betters.

Pell was on the Community Connector bus when employees instructed all passengers to close their windows. He allegedly refused and became agitated soon after. In the struggle that ensued, he assaulted three people before police officers showed up at Pickering Square, the city’s bus hub, and took him into custody.

Once he was seated in the back of the police cruiser, he broke the plastic divider window between the front and back seats.

Police took him to the Penobscot County Jail, where he remained as of mid-Tuesday afternoon. No one was injured and no weapons were used.


Comments

