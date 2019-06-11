From breakfast to dinner, here’s why you should be using fresh asparagus in all your meals

Fresh asparagus is one of nature’s wonders. We’ve harvested it here for about four weeks already, and it will taper off after another week or two. Meanwhile, we feasted on it at all meals of the day including in this dandy, easy-peasy lunch soup and at breakfast with an egg.

For a lovely, pure, intense asparagus flavor use water, asparagus and cream. That’s all that’s needed. No actual measuring required either. If you want to use chicken or vegetable broth instead of water, then be my guest.

Suit your own taste for cream: heavy, light, whipping or even half and half. No cream? Drizzle in a little evaporated milk.

Don’t forget the salt and pepper to taste, but make sure you taste first if you used broth, which may have salt added.

If the weather is chilly, serve the soup warm. If it’s warm or hot outside, the soup is delightful at room temperature or even chilled a little. Figure on maybe a pound for three to four people, depending on their appetites, but you can make a serving for just one with five or six stalks.

Vegetables at breakfast are one of those opportunities for wholesome eating, too easily overlooked. Breakfast asparagus needs just two stalks, broken into 2-inch pieces or so, sauteed in butter with a sprinkle of chopped red onion, and then nudged aside to make room for an egg sunny side up. Just an idea, maybe inspiration, no recipe needed.

Three Ingredient Asparagus Soup

Serves 3-4

1 lb fresh asparagus, cut or broken into 2 to 3-inch pieces

Water or broth

Cream

Salt and Pepper

1. Put the asparagus pieces into a heavy saucepan and add enough water or broth to cover.

2. Simmer until asparagus is tender. Remove from heat. Puree or blend the asparagus and cooking water until very smooth — if you are using a stick blender, you can do so immediately. For a conventional blender or food processor, allow the soup to cool before pureeing.

3. Add cream to taste, drizzling it in gradually and whisking gently to blend, sampling until you are pleased.

4. Add salt and pepper to taste.

5. If serving it warm, reheat over a low temperature until it steams. If serving it cold, set aside to cool or refrigerate for an hour.