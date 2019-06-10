Portland Sea Dogs
June 10, 2019
Portland Sea Dogs Latest News | Central Maine Power | Bangor Metro | David Ortiz Shot | Today's Paper
Portland Sea Dogs

Bowie Baysox beat Portland Sea Dogs in extra innings

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Boston Red Sox utility player Brock Holt sits in the dugout before a rehab start for the Portland Sea Dogs at Hadlock Field, May 24, 2019.
The Associated Press

Engelb Vielma hit an RBI single in the top of the 12th inning to help lead the Bowie Baysox to a 4-2 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Sunday at Hadlock Field in Portland.

Preston Palmeiro scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second. Later in the inning, Bowie added an insurance run when Vielma scored on a sacrifice fly by Ryan McKenna.

The Baysox scored one run in the 11th before Portland answered in the bottom of the inning when Jarren Duran hit an RBI double, bringing home Jhon Nunez to tie the game 2-2.

Tyler Erwin (3-3) got the win in relief, while Matthew Gorst (0-4) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like