Kannegiesers win second straight MSGA Mixed Championship

POLAND, Maine – It seems as if Kristin Kannegieser and Will Kannegieser make pretty good partners on the golf course.

For the second straight year the mother-son duo playing out of Martindale Country Club in Auburn have claimed the Mixed Championship.

Playing in a modified alternate shot format, the Kannegiesers shot a blistering score of 7-under-par 65 Sunday at Fairlawn Golf and Country Club to win the title by six strokes and successfully defend their title.

In this format, both players hit drives from the appropriate tee and then play their partner’s ball for the second shot. From there, one ball is selected and players alternate shots until the ball is holed.

The Kannegiesers carded six birdies and one eagle and had only one bogey. That was on the par-4 ninth hole, where Will hit a 2-iron off the tee just short of the green and set up a subsequent chip-in from Kristin to help the side post an incredible 31 on the front nine.

The team of Jordan Laplume and Cooper Nadeau tied with Ruth Colucci and Scott Dewitt to finish as the runners-up, posting 1-under 70s.

The father-daughter duo of Mark Henderson and Paige Henderson narrowly won the net title with a score of 61 (10 under), edging Tom Bean and Wendy Bean by one stroke.

In the Couples division made up of married teams, the Beans were the champions with a gross score of 71. Micki Meggison and Bill Meggison tied for net honors with SueEllen Chamberlain and Edward Chamberlain, carding a 66.