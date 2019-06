Hikers found the body of a missing man in Portland on Friday, according to police.

Police said the body of Peter Higgins, 29, was found around 7 p.m. in the woods off Ocean Avenue.

Higgins was reported missing by his family on May 27.

It appears Higgins took his own life, police said.

To reach a suicide prevention hotline, call 888-568-1112 or 800-273-TALK (8255), or visit www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org.