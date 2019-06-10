Police arrest 2 in armed robbery at Maine ice cream store

A duo suspected in an armed robbery at a York County convenience store have been charged with a related armed robbery at an ice cream shop.

Connor McGlone, 22, of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, and Puamae’ole Degrandis, 21, of Cape Elizabeth were arrested by Montana Highway Patrol May 21 on Interstate 90, near Missoula, Montana, the York County Sheriff’s Office said last month.

The pair were wanted in connection with a May 13 armed robbery at Village Variety Store in Limerick. A man, who police believe was McGlone, entered the store about 9:20 a.m., displayed a gun and demanded money before fleeing on foot with an unknown amount of cash, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators quickly determined that the Limerick robbery was connected to a May 9 armed robbery at Route 160 Ice Cream on Brownfield Road in Hiram, according to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office. A man confronted two female employees and demanded money, telling them he had a gun and threatening to kill the women if they didn’t cooperate, the sheriff’s Office said last month. The suspect in that case also fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A warrant was issued for McGlone on a robbery charge and another warrant for Degrandis on an accomplice to robbery charge.

A national alert was issued for the pair after police determined Degrandis had left her Cape Elizabeth home in her grandmother’s Ford SUV, which she is accused of taking without permission, according to the sheriff’s office. The pair was headed to the West Coast when they were arrested in Montana.

McGlone and Degrandis, who have confessed to their roles in the two robberies, are being held at Sanders County Jail in Thompson Falls, Montana, where they await extradition to Maine.