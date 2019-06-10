Human remains found in woods in Oxford County

Game wardens searching for evidence in a missing person’s case found human remains in a wooded area in Waterford on Sunday.

Game Wardens Lucas Bellanceau and Kris MacCabe were searching for evidence related to Ricky Lee Howard’s missing person case with their K9s, Breezy and Morgan, near Deer Hill Road Sunday when they found human remains about a mile into the woods near a bog in a thick spruce grove, said Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Howard, 50, of Waterford was last seen by his family near his Norway Road home on Oct. 5, 2018. His 2008 Toyota RAV4 was later found in a field off Deer Hill Road.

The human remains are being taken to the Maine medical examiner’s office to make a positive identification.