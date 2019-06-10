2 hurt after motorcycle crashes to avoid colliding with tractor

Two people were hurt Sunday evening when the motorcycle they were riding went into a ditch to avoid colliding with a tractor, police said.

Jonah Weese, 35, of North Fryeburg was riding a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle with a 24-year-old female passenger north on Mentomy Road in Fryeburg about 5:30 p.m. when the bike went off the road and into a ditch to avoid colliding with a northbound tractor, operated by a 72-year-old man, according to the Fryeburg Police Department.

Weese and his passenger, neither of whom were wearing helmets, were ejected, Fryeburg police said.

The pair were hospitalized with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Weese was charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating without a license and operating beyond license restrictions, according to Fryeburg police. He is scheduled to appear in Bridgton District Court on July 9.

Police did not release the identity of the tractor’s operator nor Weese’s passenger.