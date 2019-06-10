Man started fires, tied up woman, stole her truck before leading officers on manhunt, police say

Before he led police on a chase in Hancock County on Sunday afternoon, a Machias man allegedly set suspicious fires, tied up a Baileyville woman and stole her truck, according to police.

James Berube, 21, knocked on the woman’s door on Houlton Road, also known as Route 1, on Sunday morning, Baileyville police Chief Robert Fitzsimmons said Monday. He asked the woman, whom he did not know, if she would give him a ride.

“When she wouldn’t provide it, he knocked her down and tied her up and took her truck,” Fitzsimmons said.

About an hour or so later, a neighbor heard the woman yelling for help and went to her aid, Baileyville police said. Emergency medical technicians later checked her, and she declined to be taken to the hospital because she didn’t suffer any significant injuries.

Berube also is accused of starting suspicious fires Sunday morning in Princeton and Indian Township that damaged three buildings, according to the Maine fire marshal’s office. Additional details about the fires were not immediately available Monday morning.

From Baileyville, Berube drove the truck to Ellsworth, where he was spotted by an Ellsworth police officer who attempted to pull him over. Berube sped off, leading police on a chase to the Trenton Marketplace IGA supermarket on Route 3 in Trenton, where he ran off on foot into the woods.

Berube temporarily managed to elude police but was arrested at gunpoint Sunday evening at Dysart’s Moose Crossing store in Trenton, about three miles away, by Sgt. Joel Davis of the fire marshal’s office, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety. Davis encountered Berube inside the store when Davis stopped to buy a soda for himself, McCausland said.

According to the Hancock County Jail booking log, Berube is facing felony charges of arson, aggravated assault, burglary, aggravated driving to endanger and eluding an officer, as well as multiple misdemeanor motor vehicle offenses.

According to Fitzsimmons, Berube potentially will also face charges of kidnapping, robbery, theft, obstructing report of a crime, assault and criminal mischief.

Berube remained at Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth on Monday morning but is expected to be arraigned at 1 p.m., Fitzsimmons said. The Baileyville police chief said he expected to take Berube to Washington County Jail in Machias following his arraignment.