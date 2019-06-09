Two arrested as Dexter police dog sniffs out narcotics

A Dexter police dog helped detect narcotics in a car that police stopped at about 10 a.m. Saturday.

Dexter police said they arrested a Dexter man and woman after they stopped the car and charged them with aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

Arrested was Larry Coston, 36, who was charged with one count of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and one count of violation of conditions of release.

Also arrested was Shelby Maloon, 36, who was charged with one count of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

The arrests happened after Dexter police pulled over a red Dodge Neon driven by Coston and a Dexter police dog picked up an odor of narcotics in the car.

A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed 21 sticks, or about 235 grams, of heroin and fentanyl.

Coston and Maloon were taken to the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor.

Dexter police said no other information is available because the investigation is ongoing.