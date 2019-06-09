Midcoast
June 09, 2019
Midcoast Latest News | Salmon Farms | Bangor Metro | Lumberjack Show | Today's Paper
Midcoast

Midcoast district attorney, lawmaker call for reopening 2007 investigation into police shooting

Bridget Brown | BDN
Bridget Brown | BDN
An evidence bag and latex glove litter the ground in the wooded area where Gregori Jackson, 18, of Whitefield was shot and killed by a Waldoboro police officer in this Sept. 24, 2007, BDN file photo.
The Associated Press

A Knox County lawmaker and district attorney are urging the state attorney general to reopen a 2007 investigation into a police shooting that led to the death of an 18-year-old man after a traffic stop and foot chase.

The Portland Press Herald reports Attorney General Aaron Frey has agreed to hear a presentation by advocates for the family of Gregori Jackson, who was shot and killed by a Waldoboro reserve police officer almost 12 years ago.

[How a new district attorney is shaking up the justice system in midcoast Maine]

Shortly after the shooting, Maine’s attorney general at the time, Steven Rowe, ruled the shooting was legally justified.

Independent state Rep. Jeffrey Evangelos said he is pushing for a re-examination of the shooting because the evidence does not support the version of events provided by the police officer. He is supported by District Attorney Natasha Irving.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like