Mid-Maine
June 09, 2019
Mid-Maine Latest News | Salmon Farms | Bangor Metro | Lumberjack Show | Today's Paper
Mid-Maine

Project will add flashing lights to Oxford Casino crosswalk

Robert F. Bukaty | AP
Robert F. Bukaty | AP
The Oxford Casino is seen in this AP file photo.
The Associated Press

Developers of Maine’s Oxford Casino are taking steps to make a pedestrian crosswalk on Route 26 less of a gamble for people staying at the hotel across the street.

CBS affiliate WGME reports that crews have been working outside the Oxford Casino on Route 26.

Engineer David Sherlock said the “intersection improvement project” will include flashing red lights at the crosswalk once a larger project is completed.

Project engineers said the project should be completed by October.

Oxford Police Chief Michael Ward said two pedestrians that were struck and killed a few years ago. He said he hopes the work ensures “that never happens again.”

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like