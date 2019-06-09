Project will add flashing lights to Oxford Casino crosswalk

Developers of Maine’s Oxford Casino are taking steps to make a pedestrian crosswalk on Route 26 less of a gamble for people staying at the hotel across the street.

CBS affiliate WGME reports that crews have been working outside the Oxford Casino on Route 26.

Engineer David Sherlock said the “intersection improvement project” will include flashing red lights at the crosswalk once a larger project is completed.

Project engineers said the project should be completed by October.

Oxford Police Chief Michael Ward said two pedestrians that were struck and killed a few years ago. He said he hopes the work ensures “that never happens again.”