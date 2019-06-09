Motorcyclist in critical condition after collision with car in Oxford County

A motorcyclist was seriously injured Friday evening after he crossed into the path of an oncoming car in Fryeburg.

A 35-year-old man from East Conway, New Hampshire, was riding a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle north on River Street about 8:30 p.m. when he crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with a 2009 Honda CRV, according to the Fryeburg Police Department.

The man, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from the Harley, Fryeburg police said. He was taken by LifeFlight to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where he was being treated for serious injuries and remains in critical condition.

The Honda’s 57-year-old driver, a resident of Chatham, New Hampshire, and her two female passengers, both teens, were treated at the scene and released, Fryeburg police said.

Police have not released the identities of those involved in the crash.