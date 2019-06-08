Mattanawcook girls, Waynflete boys extend ‘C’ tennis championship streaks

The Mattanawcook Academy of Lincoln girls and Wayflete of Portland boys successfully extended state championship winning streaks at the Class C tennis finals held Saturday at the Franklin Tennis Courts on the campus of Lewiston High School.

Mattanawcook captured its second straight state title by shutting out South regional champion Carrabec of North Anson 5-0 and advanced its winning streak to 32 matches over the last two seasons.

Waynflete’s title-winning streak grew even longer on the boys side, with the Flyers topping Orono 4-1 for their 12th consecutive state championship.

The Mattanawcook girls, making their third state-final appearance in the last four years under coach Aaron Ward, swept all three singles matches and won both doubles encounters to top Carrabec.

Top seed Katey Libby defeated Maddie Hughes without losing a game in their best-of-three set match, while Sydney Jones topped Skyler Chipman 6-1, 6-0 at third singles.

MA’s first doubles tandem of Delany Kneeland and Emily Tilton pushed past Annika Carey and Maddie Jaros 6-3, 6-4, while the Lynx’ Sarah Hanington and Paige Briggs held off Skye Welch and Cheyenne Cahill 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 at second doubles in the only three-set match of the final.

Second-seeded Emily Tolman of MA held off Mikayla Vicneire 6-4, 2-6 and 12-10 in a match tiebreaker to decide their individual contest after the team result had been determined.

Five members of MA’s starting seven — Libby, Tolman, Jones, Kneeland and Hanington — are seniors and played their final high school matches, while Tilton and Briggs are juniors.

MA concluded its season with a 16-0 record while Carrabec finished 12-2.

Waynflete (13-3) yielded just three games during its three singles victories to surge past an Orono team making its first appearance in the state finals since 2005.

Top-seeded Thorne Kieffer and No. 2 Ben Adey both won their matches without dropping a game for coach Jeff Madore’s Flyers. Kieffer, a state singles semifinalist last month, defeated Itai Boss while Adey topped Sam Cartwright.

Chris Register completed the Waynflete singles sweep with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Patrick Tyne.

Waynflete and Orono split their doubles matches. Waynflete’s Cooper Sherman and Ben Lualdoi defeated Ryan Shorette and Trent Lick at first singles 6-4, 6-1, while Orono’s Alex Brown and Sam Henderson edged Henry Hart and Henry Moore 7-6 (3), 3-6 and 10-7 in a match tiebreaker after Waynflete had clinched the team championship.

Coach Matt Murray’s Orono club finished its season with a 14-2 record.