Falmouth, Yarmouth, Lincoln Academy, Lewiston claim tennis crowns

The Camden Hills of Rockport and Belfast boys tennis teams fell to a pair of perennial southern Maine powers during Saturday’s Class A and Class B state championship matches at the Franklin Tennis Courts in Lewiston.

Falmouth edged Camden Hills 3-2 in the A boys final while Yarmouth scored a 5-0 win over Belfast in Class B.

Lewiston captured the Class A girls title with a 5-0 victory over Scarborough, while Lincoln Academy of Newcastle won its second straight Class B girls crown by defeating Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference rival Erskine Academy of South China 5-0.

Camden Hills, the Class B state champion in 2016 and 2017, faced Falmouth in the “A” boys final for the second straight year. And while the Windjammers (15-1) swept the doubles matches, the Yachtsmen won all three singles matches to win their third straight championship and fifth in six years.

Falmouth (16-0) was led by two-time state singles champion Nick Forester, who defeated Camden Hills freshman Ezra LeMole 6-2, 6-0 at first singles. Teammate Matthew Ray topped Henry Cooper 6-2, 6-2 at second singles and Calvin Spencer rallied to top the Charlie O’Brien 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 at third singles.

The Camden Hills first doubles tandem of Simon Fedarko and David Poutesse outlasted Marcus Goodbody and Jake Leavitt 6-7 (6), 7-6 (4), 6-1, while the Windjammers’ Zach Markowitz and Jack Lawrence topped Jack Forester and Willie Parker 6-2, 6-2.

In Class B boys, Belfast (15-1) was making its first appearance at states, but Yarmouth scored five straight-sets victories to shut out the Lions and complete a 15-1 season.

Top-seeded Archie McDonough fought off Belfast’s Josh Chun 7-6 (2), 6-2, Shep Shutkin topped Eli Jolliffe 6-3, 6-3 and Will Nicholas defeated Max Lewis 7-5, 6-2 in the singles matches.

Liam Ireland and Asher Lockwood at first doubles and teammates Miles Hagerdorn and G.W. Ruth at second doubles lost just one game each in sweeping their matches.

In Class A girls, Lewiston (16-0) captured its first state championship since 2011 but its 13th crown overall under longtime coach Anita Murphy.

The Blue Devils, also Class A North champions last spring, had expected a rematch with defending state champion Falmouth in Saturday’s match, but the Yachtsmen had their 187-match winning streak ended in a 3-2 loss to Scarborough in Thursday’s Class A South title match.

Falmouth had won 11 straight state championships overall entering that match, six in Class B and the last five in Class A.

Twin sisters Julia Svor and Abby Svor paced Lewiston with victories at first and second singles, Julia Svor topping Abby Ricker 6-2, 6-1 and Abby besting Carrie Timpson by an identical score.

Maddy Foster added a third straight-sets victory at third singles 7-5, 6-1 over Kellie Guerette.

Jillian Pelletier and Lauren Foster also won 6-2, 6-2 over Ashley Sabatino and Sydney Koukos at second doubles, with the Blue Devils’ first doubles tandem of Molly Chicoine and Roslynn Wailus completing the sweep with a 6-0, 4-6, 1-0 (10-7) match tiebreaker win over Amelia Hardy and Mayne Gwyer after the team competition had been decided.

Scarborough ends at 14-2.

In Class B girls, sophomore Caitlin Cass led Lincoln Academy’s run of five straight-sets victories over Erskine Academy (13-3) to cap off a 15-1 season.

Cass defeated Ellie Hodgkin 6-3, 6-0 at first singles, while Fiona Liang topped Regina Harmon 6-0, 6-2 at second singles and Emily Harris defeated Paige Leary at third singles without dropping a game.

In the doubles matches, Harmony Ingham and Sandra Thelander defeated Jane Blanchard and Kaytie Millay 6-1, 6-1 and Anastasiya Oliver and Kate Peters topping Morgaine Kmen and Julia Barber 6-2, 7-5.

This was the third match of the spring between the two conference rivals, with Lincoln Academy topping Erskine 4-1 at Newcastle on May 13 and also defeating EA 5-0 at the KVAC championships.