Cape Elizabeth golfer holds 2-shot lead at Downeast Metro Amateur tourney

John Hayes IV of Cape Elizabeth, who won the Downeast Metro Amateur Golf Tournament in 2017, led by two shots after the first round of the 36-hole tournament after he posted a 1-over-par 71 at the Kebo Valley Club in Bar Harbor on Saturday.

The fifth annual tournament will conclude at the Bangor Municipal Golf Course on Sunday for the top two flights (A and B). The C and D flights will play at Kebo after teeing off at the Bangor Muni on Saturday.

Stephen Saleeby of Raleigh, North Carolina, was second in the “A” flight after shooting a 73 with Mike O’Brien and Drew Powell three shots back at 74 and Joe Alvarez rounding out the top five at 5-over-par 75.

Saleeby was a teammate of Cape Elizabeth’s Reese McFarlane (77) at the University of North Carolina-Wilmington this past season. McFarlane is tied for seventh.

Defending champ Len Cole, a former Bangor High standout, shot a 79.

O’Brien formerly played out of the Sable Oaks Golf Club in South Portland which closed earlier this year and will be transformed into a 120-unit senior living community.

Holden native and former Bangor High School state Class A individual golf champion Powell, who finished third in the Maine Amateur Championship in the same year he won the state schoolboy crown (2014), was a sophomore at Duke University this year after transferring from Brown University.

Hayes’ round included two birdies and three bogies. His birdies came at the sixth and seventh holes and he had bogeys at the third, eighth and 17th holes.

Saleeby registered two birdies (1st, 4th) and five bogeys (2nd, 10th, 12th, 13th, 17th) while O’Brien had five bogeys (2nd, 3rd, 5th, 9th, 18th) and a birdie at the 12th hole.

Powell survived a double bogey on the par-four eighth hole to stay in the hunt thanks to birdies at the 5th, 6th and 12 holes. He also had bogies at the second, third, fourth, 11th and 13th holes.

Alvarez’s day included birdies at the 3rd, 7th and 18th holes and bogeys at the 1st, 5th, 8th, 9th, 11th, 12th, 14th and 17th holes.

Caleb Manuel was 6 over par while Brent Barker and Bill Annas joined McFarlane at 7 over.

There are 128 golfers in the tournament field.