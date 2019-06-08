Monday, June 10, 2019: Scary climate story, open Maine’s caucuses, pregnancy rules for men

Have politicians served?

While reading and watching the commentaries on the anniversary of D-Day, I am reminded of the sacrifices made to ensure our freedom. I see the media honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice. It kind of makes me wonder what is being done to insure our freedoms for tomorrow.

How many of our elected officials have served in the defense of this great country or even made themselves available to serve? How many of them were taking part in scorning the returning Vietnam War veterans? Lip service is meaningless if the feeling is not sincere.

We are voting people into office not by qualifications but by gender identification, religion, or even racial connections. We seem to be more tending to elect people into office only to balance the ratio of genders, sexes or blood than to insure our protection from, what seems to be, a movement to limit, or even take away many of our long standing rights and privileges.

It makes no difference what race or religion or gender a candidate is. I vote by what their agenda is, by their background, and the sincerity of their campaign.

Timothy Smyth

Millinocket

Open Maine’s caucuses

Here are three reasons why Maine needs to open up its caucuses to allow everyone to vote in them. First, many other states in the U.S. already have open primaries or caucuses. There is no reason why we can’t have what three quarters of the rest of the country already has.

Second, I am a member of the Socialist Party of Maine, but I have a keen interest in the 2020 Democratic Party presidential caucus. I have strong opinions about the candidates and if the one I want wins the nomination, I will gladly vote Democratic in the general. But how can they know which one I support if they put up barriers to my participation in the process?

Lastly, unenrolled voters are the largest voting block in Maine and their voices need to be listened to. What are the parties afraid of? Are they afraid of us? Don’t lock us out. Open the doors and let us in. Shouldn’t we all have a say in how our government is run?

Carin Dunay

South Portland

Maine needs renewable energy

Animals, people, cultures and entire landscapes are disappearing. We have to act now. We need to switch to renewable energy before climate change passes a turning point. The energy sources that would help our planet are biomass, solar and wind energy. These sources will take our world to a renewable future.

Since 90% of Maine is forestland, biomass is an economically smart choice. Almost all of the plant is used in the creation of the fuel or in the burning of the product. Biomass is also a carbon-neutral energy source. If practiced sustainably, biomass will be great for our state.

Solar power is also renewable. It is carbon free. Scientists are developing solar power windows and are using the friction of raindrops to increase efficiency. They produce plenty of energy. It will benefit Maine greatly.

Wind turbines, installed off of Maine’s coast could produce far more energy than Maine consumes. It means that small industrial Maine towns that are losing money could benefit, from an economic standpoint. Wind power could power more than we consume and will ensure a safe future.

Maine needs to switch to renewable energy. Maine has all of the resources to switch to a green future that will not only preserve the land but improve the quality of life for everyone. Therefore, the state could make more money and have a safe future of preservation and care for the landscape, wildlife, and the people of the state.

Sadie Weed

Portland

Pregnancy restrictions for men

The flood of abortion restriction legislation begs for companion bills to manage mindless male fertility, and assure that all fertilizations of women have the informed consent of both partners.

Provisions might include the following: At puberty all boys would submit semen for storage in a national sperm bank system. Thereafter, all boys would undergo vasectomy, a minor surgical procedure which eliminates a man’s ability to emit sperm while leaving other male functions intact.

When a woman and man decided to start a pregnancy, they would visit the local sperm bank. Both would have to sign attesting to their informed and voluntary participation in an impregnation. They would learn the technique of artificial insemination, borrow the required, simple equipment and, after a mandatory waiting period, take home one or more units of the man’s semen, or have the insemination performed by a professional.

This deliberate process would eliminate spontaneity and romance from the initiation of a pregnancy. It would also eliminate the lifelong consequences of impulsive or nonconsensual sex. “Morning after” and “late period” panic would be no more. Abortion would become extremely rare.

Such a policy would represent an enormous step toward equity of gender equity risk and responsibility.

Wayne Myers

Waldoboro

A scary climate story

Stephen King recently told what some say is his scariest story ever: three sentences about a tick on a friend’s eyeball.

How about an even scarier story, one about the climate crisis? Congress hasn’t been very attentive to pleas from mere constituents about the crisis, but if Stephen King writes about it, I have no doubt that Congress will listen, maybe even act!

They can vote to enact HR 763, which would reduce harmful emissions significantly by charging fossil fuel companies a fee (at mines, points of entry) for emitting carbon. The two (one Democrat, one Republican) leading sponsors of the bill are both from Florida, whose citizens are apparently tired of being wetted from the rising ocean.

A lawsuit by 21 youths seeking crisis-action by the federal government is being considered in an Oregon federal appeals court. Those youths, like others around the globe, have noticed that older people’s pleas for action have not been sufficiently effective, so they stepped up to the plate.

However, climate scientist James Hansen wisely points out that older people can still help by “having the backs” of the young people. King can do exactly that by writing a really scary story about our climate crisis. Non-fiction.

Fern Stearns

Hallowell