Woman dies in one-car crash in Falmouth

A 26-year-old woman died in a one-car crash on I295 in Falmouth, just before 2 p.m. on Friday, according to an email from Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety. Two men were seriously injured.

The car, driven by 29-year-old Brannon McRae from Augusta, left the road and hit rock ledges that lined the highway. McRae, and the second passenger, who has not been named, were taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

The woman who died also has not yet been named; authorities need to notify her family. She was from out of state.

Other drivers on the road told authorities that the car appeared to be driving erratically.