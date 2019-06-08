Deering students rally for National Gun Violence Awareness Day

PORTLAND – Friday was National Gun Violence Awareness Day, and students were rallying at Deering High School to show their support.

The students say more than 6,000 people have been killed in America because of gun violence this year alone.

The students say this is one of many events they have taken part in.

Some of them have also spent time writing to state senators about gun control laws in Maine.

“Gun control can really affect people, and how many people have died from it, I knew that this club could really make a difference, and I really wanted to be a part of it,” student organizer Edyson Pines said.

Other people around the country are showing their support for National Gun Violence Awareness Day by wearing orange.