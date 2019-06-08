Maine Warden Service searching for missing New Hampshire kayaker

The Maine Warden Service has taken over the search for a missing New Hampshire man who has not been heard from nor seen since he launched his kayak to go fishing on Watchic Lake in Standish after midnight Thursday.

Timothy Clauge, 39, of Nottingham, New Hampshire, arrived for a weekend birthday celebration on Thursday.

His kayak was recovered, overturned, on the lake by an area resident and has been secured by officials.

Clauge is described as a white male, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information or who has seen Clauge should contact the Public Safety Dispatch Center in Augusta at 207-624-7076 or the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 207-774-1444.