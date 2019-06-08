Body of missing New Hampshire kayaker found in Maine

Courtesy of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife

Maine Warden Service divers recovered the body of 39-year-old Timothy Clauge earlier this afternoon in Watchic Lake.

The New Hampshire man had been missing since launching his kayak to go fishing Thursday after midnight.

Clauge’s body was observed using side scan sonar by warden service divers in 29 feet of water approximately 1/3 of a mile from where he was last seen launching his kayak two nights before, according to a warden service spokesman.

Clauge was not wearing a life jacket.

Game wardens scanned nearly 100 acres of the lake before finding Clauge’s body.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Clauge’s body was found at about 1:30 p.m. His body is being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta for an autopsy.