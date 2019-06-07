Look back at images of excitement, anticipation and relief from moose permit lotteries past
Christina Kane-Gibson | BDN
In advance of Saturday's moose permit lottery in Caribou, Aroostook County residents have been participating in a moose scavenger hunt, which involves 10 wooden moose that have been painted by local artists.
Although this is true every year, 2019 is a big year for moose in Maine. Next week, the world’s foremost moose researchers will come to Sugarloaf resort in Carrabassett Valley for the 53rd North American Moose Conference — the first to be held in Maine since 2001. On Saturday, moose will get their time in the sun once more at the annual moose permit lottery at Cabela’s in Scarborough. Here, 2,820 hopeful moose hunters will learn that their name has been selected to receive a permit to hunt moose in the state.
The moose lottery has been a beloved state tradition since 1980, when Todd Rogers, an 11-year-old Cub Scout from Brewer, drew the first-ever permit. The first hunt that year included 700 winning hunters, and 39,629 Mainers threw their names in the pile.
In the past 39 years, the moose lottery has never failed to create excitement across the state. Here are some classic images of the cherished Maine event over the years.
Joel Page | AP
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Libby Mitchell reads names of permit winners during the annual Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Moose Permit Lottery Drawing Thursday, June 17, 2010 at L.L. Bean in Freeport, Maine.
Joel Page | AP
Ray Michison, of North Chatham, N.Y., celebrate winning a moose hunting permit for the first time in 20 years during the annual Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Moose Permit Lottery Drawing Thursday, June 17, 2010 at L.L. Bean in Freeport, Maine.
Carroll Hall | BDN
Todd Rogers of Cub Scout Pack 11 in Brewer draws the first ticket in a special lottery state officials staged Tuesday night at the Bangor Auditorium to determine who can legally hunt moose in Maine in the fall.
Joel Page | AP
Tom Cole, left, and Herb Melanson celebrate both winning moose hunting permits during the annual Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Moose Permit Lottery Drawing Thursday, June 17, 2010 at L.L. Bean in Freeport, Maine.
Christina Kane-Gibson | BDN
In advance of Saturday's moose permit lottery in Caribou, Aroostook County residents have been participating in a moose scavenger hunt, which involves 10 wooden moose that have been painted by local artists.
John Holyoke | BDN
Michael Gray, 13, of Addison, smiles after hearing his name drawn in the 2016 Maine moose-permit lottery in Kittery, as his grandmother, Juanita Gray, (left) and grandfather Danny Gray (right), look on.
John Holyoke | BDN
Raquelle Sterris, 5, of Fort Kent demonstrates her moose-calling skills while being coached by her grandfather, John Graves, of Presque Isle, during the Maine Professional Guides Association's state championship moose-calling contest in Presque Isle on Saturday, June 14, 2014. The contest was followed by the state's moose-permit lottery.
Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN
Scott Davis, 37, of Acton, had his name called for a 2012 moose permit in a boat storage building at Oquossoc Marine during the 2012 Rangeley Lakes Region Moose Lottery Festival on Saturday, June 23. Davis has never been chosen for a moose permit, though he has entered the drawing since 1980 and has guided many hunts for "Hunt of a Lifetime," hosted by Sebec Lake Lodge.
Robert F. Bukaty | BDN
Bradleigh Mason, 11, left, and his brother Connor, of West Paris, try out a chair made from the antlers of big game animals at a booth run by their great-uncle Jim Mason, at the Moose Festival, Saturday, June 13, 2015, in Bethel, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty | BDN
A youngster pokes his head through a hole in a moose cutout at the Moose Festival, Saturday, June 13, 2015, in Bethel, Maine.
Comments