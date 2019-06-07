Look back at images of excitement, anticipation and relief from moose permit lotteries past

Although this is true every year, 2019 is a big year for moose in Maine. Next week, the world’s foremost moose researchers will come to Sugarloaf resort in Carrabassett Valley for the 53rd North American Moose Conference — the first to be held in Maine since 2001. On Saturday, moose will get their time in the sun once more at the annual moose permit lottery at Cabela’s in Scarborough. Here, 2,820 hopeful moose hunters will learn that their name has been selected to receive a permit to hunt moose in the state.

The moose lottery has been a beloved state tradition since 1980, when Todd Rogers, an 11-year-old Cub Scout from Brewer, drew the first-ever permit. The first hunt that year included 700 winning hunters, and 39,629 Mainers threw their names in the pile.

In the past 39 years, the moose lottery has never failed to create excitement across the state. Here are some classic images of the cherished Maine event over the years.

