Woman accused of leaving ‘suspicious package’ that forced evacuation of police station

A 20-year-old Portland woman faces charges after cops say she left a “suspicious package” in the lobby of the police station Friday morning.

Daniel Theriault was charged with Class C terrorizing after she left the item at the Middle Street station around 5:15 a.m., Lt. Robert Martin of the Portland Police Department said.

Theriault was seen leaving the package on surveillance video, Martin said.

Officers reviewing the footage later recognized Theriault as the person accused of trying to steal a cellphone and assault a customer at a nearby Starbucks, Martin said.

Police evacuated the first and second floors of the police station building, as well as the plaza outside the lobby, while a backup dispatch facility was opened as well, Martin said.

The department’s Hazardous Devices Unit and explosive detection dogs investigated and determined the police station was safe to reopen by 10 a.m.

In addition to the terrorizing charge, Theriault was charged in connection with a burglary and theft that took place earlier in the morning at the same Starbucks where she allegedly tried to steal the cellphone, Martin said.

