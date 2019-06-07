Plane crashes into Bowdoinham yard

A small plane slid into a Bowdoinham yard Friday morning not far from where it took off, multiple media outlets reported.
Two people were on-board the fixed-wing, single-engine plane at the time of the crash, but no one was hurt, CBS 13 reported.
Local resident John McMullen told CBS 13 he was happy nobody was hurt and that none of his trees were damaged by the landing.
A witness told the television station the plane was taking off, didn’t get enough power for a liftoff and ended up going past the runway and landing on the lawn near 36 Teal Road.
The plane and is registered by American Classic Aviation out of Bowdoinham.
