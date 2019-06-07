Motorcyclist dies after crash with truck in Wiscasset

A 62-year-old Alna man died Thursday evening when a pickup truck hit his motorcycle on Route 1 near Old Ferry Road.

George Christopher was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release from the Wiscasset Police Department.

Christopher was headed north on Route 1 on a 1999 Harley Davidson Sportster at about 6:40 p.m. when Dylan Young, 48, of Wiscasset, driving a 2001 Dodge pickup truck, turned left onto Old Ferry Road, colliding with the motorcycle.

Christopher was not wearing a helmet, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation and is being reconstructed by the Maine State Police.

Wiscasset police and fire, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln County district attorney’s office and Maine State Police assisted at the scene.