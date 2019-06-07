Couple accused of killing Marissa Kennedy will get separate trials

BELFAST — A judge ruled on Thursday that Julio and Sharon Carrillo, who are accused of killing Sharon’s 10-year-old daughter Marissa Kennedy, will be tried separately.

A judge granted Sharon’s motion to “sever” their trials so she can get a fair trial.

Sharon’s lawyers claim she was the victim of domestic violence and torture and that he’s the true killer.

Kennedy was abused for months before her body was found in a Stockton Springs condominium in February 2018. Police charged the Carrillos with depraved indifference murder.

The Carrillos have pleaded not guilty and remain behind bars awaiting trial.

Julio’s trial is scheduled to happen first.