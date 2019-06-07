Brunswick festival cuts ties with Waterfront Concerts after 3 breweries drop out in protest

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A new festival set to debut later this month will no longer involve Waterfront Concerts after three breweries pulled out due to its owner’s guilty plea to domestic violence assault.

The three Brunswick breweries, Flight Deck Brewing, Moderation Brewing and Black Pug Brewing, released a statement Thursday on the decision to bail on the Taste of Summer Festival set for June 22.

Alex Gray of Waterfront Concerts pleaded guilty in 2017 to domestic violence assault. Gray’s deal with prosecutors allowed him to withdraw the plea and the charge was dropped.

The breweries said they have a “zero tolerance” policy for domestic and sexual abuse.

“As a result, as many other companies and communities have done, we choose not to be associated with, or do business with, Waterfront Concerts. We listen to, support, and respect survivors,” the breweries said.

Thursday evening, festival organizers said Waterfront Concerts is no longer promoting the event and its name has been removed from all festival materials. The Portland Press Herald reported that Waterfront Concerts withdrew from the festival.

“Taste of Summer Festival is committed to providing a festival that allows all those involved to flourish,” the statement reads. “We hope that this shift will now lend focus to all of the other amazing businesses and sponsors surrounding the event, which was its original intention.”

Waterfront Concerts has not responded to requests for comment.

In April of 2018, the city of Portland backed out of a concert deal with Waterfront Concerts over the domestic violence charge against Gray, as well.