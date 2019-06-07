Mid-Maine
June 07, 2019
Skowhegan woman pinned under yellow Beetle after crash in North Anson cornfield

Courtesy of Somerset County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy of Somerset County Sheriff's Office
A Skowhegan woman was injured after being pinned under her yellow Volkswagen Beetle on Thursday evening after it left the  New Portland Road.  Jennifer Beaulieu, 44, was ejected from the car and taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.
By Judy Harrison, BDN Staff

A Skowhegan woman was injured Thursday evening when her yellow 2000 Volkswagen Beetle left New Portland Road in North Anson, rolled over and crashed in a cornfield, according to the Somerset County sheriff’s office.

Jennifer Beaulieu, 44, was driving east at about 7:43 p.m. when her car left the south side of the roadway, Chief Deputy Michael Mitchell said.

Beaulieu, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was alone in the car. She was partially ejected and pinned underneath the Beetle when it came to rest on its passenger side, he said. She was transported to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston by life flight.

The crash is being reconstructed by deputies, but excessive speed and intoxicants are suspected to be factors, Mitchell said.

Information on Beaulieu’s condition was not available Friday.


