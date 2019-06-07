Skowhegan woman pinned under yellow Beetle after crash in North Anson cornfield

A Skowhegan woman was injured Thursday evening when her yellow 2000 Volkswagen Beetle left New Portland Road in North Anson, rolled over and crashed in a cornfield, according to the Somerset County sheriff’s office.

Jennifer Beaulieu, 44, was driving east at about 7:43 p.m. when her car left the south side of the roadway, Chief Deputy Michael Mitchell said.

Beaulieu, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was alone in the car. She was partially ejected and pinned underneath the Beetle when it came to rest on its passenger side, he said. She was transported to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston by life flight.

The crash is being reconstructed by deputies, but excessive speed and intoxicants are suspected to be factors, Mitchell said.

Information on Beaulieu’s condition was not available Friday.