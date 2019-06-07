Lewiston-Auburn
Buckfield man, 27, dies from motorcycle crash, police say

Stock image | Pixabay
By CBS 13

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened at 28 North Temple St. early Thursday evening.

Officials say 27-year old Damien Pinard of Buckfield lost control of his motorcycle, skidded across a lawn and through some bushes and landed near the side of the home.

The homeowner says she wasn’t home at the time of the crash. Neighbors tell CBS 13, they believe the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed just before the crash. Lewiston Police say they expect to release more details Friday.

 


