Richmond man indicted on attempted murder charge over shooting of father

A Richmond man has been indicted in Hancock County on attempted murder and other charges over an incident this spring in which he allegedly shot his father.

Christopher Laliberte, 23, is accused of shooting his father in the chest around 4 a.m. April 14. The shooting occurred at a camp owned by the father’s girlfriend on Upper Lead Mountain Pond in Township 28, off Route 9 in northern Hancock County, according to documents filed in Hancock County Unified Criminal Court in Ellsworth.

The shooting happened during a family dispute after both son and father had been drinking, according to the documents. The father was flown by Life Flight helicopter to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

Information about the father’s medical recovery since the shooting was not available Friday.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, Laliberte also was indicted on charges of aggravated assault and elevated aggravated assault. Each of the three charges is considered a Class A felony which, with a conviction, is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.