June 06, 2019
Richmond’s Flying Squirrels shut out the Portland Sea Dogs

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Richmond Flying Squirrels infielder Jonah Arenado chases down Portland Sea Dog Luke Tendler on the bases Tuesday night in Portland.
The Associated Press

Alfred Gutierrez, Chase Johnson and Tyler Cyr combined for a shutout as the Richmond Flying Squirrels beat the Portland Sea Dogs 6-0 on Wednesday at Hadlock Field in Portland.

Gutierrez (3-2) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked five while allowing four hits over five scoreless innings. Denyi Reyes (1-7) went six innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

Richmond scored four runs in the first, including a three-run home run by Zach Houchins. The Flying Squirrels scored again in the eighth inning, when Jacob Heyward hit an RBI double and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Houchins.

C.J. McElroy tripled and singled, also stealing a base in the win.

The Sea Dogs were blanked for the ninth time this season, while the Flying Squirrels’ staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.

 


