Richmond’s Flying Squirrels shut out the Portland Sea Dogs

Alfred Gutierrez, Chase Johnson and Tyler Cyr combined for a shutout as the Richmond Flying Squirrels beat the Portland Sea Dogs 6-0 on Wednesday at Hadlock Field in Portland.

Gutierrez (3-2) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked five while allowing four hits over five scoreless innings. Denyi Reyes (1-7) went six innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

Richmond scored four runs in the first, including a three-run home run by Zach Houchins. The Flying Squirrels scored again in the eighth inning, when Jacob Heyward hit an RBI double and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Houchins.

C.J. McElroy tripled and singled, also stealing a base in the win.

The Sea Dogs were blanked for the ninth time this season, while the Flying Squirrels’ staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.