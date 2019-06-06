Jalen Miller’s sacrifice fly leads Richmond over Portland in 11 innings

PORTLAND, Maine — Jalen Miller hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the 11th inning to lead the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 4-3 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Thursday.

C.J. McElroy scored the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

The Flying Squirrels scored one run in the 10th before Portland answered in the bottom of the inning when Brett Netzer scored on a wild pitch to tie the game 3-3.

Richmond starter Garrett Williams went six scoreless innings, allowing four hits while striking out five and walking four. Sam Moll (1-1) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Matthew Gorst (0-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

The Sea Dogs left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 15 baserunners in the loss.