Portland Sea Dogs
June 06, 2019
Portland Sea Dogs

Jalen Miller’s sacrifice fly leads Richmond over Portland in 11 innings

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Portland Sea Dogs Joey Curletta wards off the pitcher as he moves toward the bag with the ball Thursday at Hadlock Field in Portland.
The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine — Jalen Miller hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the 11th inning to lead the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 4-3 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Thursday.

C.J. McElroy scored the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

The Flying Squirrels scored one run in the 10th before Portland answered in the bottom of the inning when Brett Netzer scored on a wild pitch to tie the game 3-3.

Richmond starter Garrett Williams went six scoreless innings, allowing four hits while striking out five and walking four. Sam Moll (1-1) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Matthew Gorst (0-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

The Sea Dogs left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 15 baserunners in the loss.


Comments

