June 05, 2019
Downs’ sacrificial fly leads Portland Sea Dogs to win over Richmond

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Richmond Flying Squirrels infielder Jonah Arenado chases down Portland Sea Dog Luke Tendler on the bases Tuesday night in Portland.
The Associated Press

Jerry Downs drove in Tate Matheny with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning, leading the Portland Sea Dogs to a 5-2 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Tuesday at Hadlock Field in Portland.

Matheny scored on the play to give the Sea Dogs a 3-2 lead after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a hit batsman and then went to third on a sacrifice bunt.

The Sea Dogs added to their lead in the eighth when Matheny hit a two-run single.

Kevin Lenik (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Richmond starter Conner Menez (3-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

 


