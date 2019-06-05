High school tennis South regional finals moved to indoor courts

Due to the wet weather expected for Wednesday night and Thursday morning, the high school tennis South regional championships have been moved to indoor courts in Portland, the Maine Principals’ Association announced Wednesday.

Five courts have been reserved at Apex Racket and Fitness on 2445 Outer Congress St.

The order of matches will be: C South boys (Winthrop-Waynflete), 8:30 a.m.; B South girls (Lincoln Academy-Greely) 10 a.m.; B South boys (Freeport-Yarmouth), noon; A South girls (Falmouth-Scarborough), 2 p.m.; and A South boys (Falmouth-Thornton Academy), 4 p.m.

The building will open at 7:30 a.m.

The matches had been scheduled at Bates College in Lewiston.