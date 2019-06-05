Waldoboro woman agrees to forfeit handgun, $10,000 in plea deal in drug case

A Waldoboro woman has admitted to furnishing oxycodone and agreed to forfeit $10,104 in cash and a 9 mm handgun as part of a plea deal in which the state dismissed more serious trafficking charges.

Kimberly Reynolds, 54, pleaded guilty to Class C furnishing during a hearing at the Lincoln County Courthouse in Wiscasset on May 28. Two counts of Class A aggravated trafficking were dismissed.

Jury selection for the case had been scheduled for May 30. Reynolds will return to court for sentencing Sept. 9.

Reynolds and her mother, 71-year-old Carol M. Day of Jefferson, were arrested in October 2017 and accused of selling oxycodone in Knox and Lincoln counties.

The arrests followed a year of investigation by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s Midcoast District Task Force and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 26, 2017, drug agents searched Day’s home on Route 32 in Jefferson and seized 350 30-milligram oxycodone pills, four firearms and $13,000 in suspected proceeds from drug sales, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety. Day and Reynolds were arrested at the home.

The street value for the oxycodone was about $10,500.

Day pleaded guilty to two counts of Class B felony trafficking in January and agreed to forfeit $2,065 in cash. Three rifles seized were returned to her grandson, the owner of the guns.

Reynolds’ pink camouflage Hi-Point handgun was loaded when it was seized, according to the authorities.

Day would regularly travel out of state to buy large amounts of oxycodone, according to authorities. She would bring the pills back to Jefferson, where she and Reynolds would allegedly sell hundreds of pills in Knox and Lincoln counties on a weekly basis. The average price per pill was $30.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Maine Warden Service and Rockland Police Department assisted with the investigation.

Portland attorney Peter Rodway is representing Reynolds.

This story appears through a media partnership with The Lincoln County News.