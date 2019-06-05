5 things to do in Hancock County this weekend

ELLSWORTH — The DownEast Dancers will hold a dance featuring Souled Out 7:30-10 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at the Downeast Family YMCA, 238 State St. Music will range from R&B and MoTown to soul and funk. Admission is $12 and $10 for seniors and students. For more information, call 207-266-7690.

BAR HARBOR — Celebrate summer with First Friday Art Walk 6 – 9 p.m. Friday, June 7, in downtown Bar Harbor. Visitors and residents can go out for an evening to appreciate and celebrate the arts with this self-guided tour of Bar Harbor’s finest galleries, shops and other venues that are hosting special events. Pick up your walking map at the Chamber of Commerce visitor centers, most lodging establishments, all participating venues or download at artwalkbarharbor.com. Follow the ART Walk flags.

SEAL COVE — The Seal Cove Auto Museum will hold its June Cars & Coffee from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at 1414 Tremont Road. An opportunity for drivers to show off their own special cars, and for all auto enthusiasts to congregate to kick tires, peer under hoods and enjoy coffee with their fellow car lovers. All are welcome, with or without their own antique or vintage automobile. The June Cars & Coffee will feature steam cars of all shapes, sizes, makes and models.

BLUE HILL — Blue Hill Heritage Trust will hold a hike 10 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 132 E Blue Hill Road. Merrie Eley will lead the hike along Peter’s Brook to the new bridge. Once there a story about the Three Billy Goats Gruff will unfold; prepare to be transported back in time to the land of fairy tales. Wear bug repellent and hats. Space is limited, please call to pre-register at 207-374-5118.

ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth Public Library will hold a Murder Mystery Night 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, June 7, at 20 State St. Snoop around the library stacks after hours to collect clues and watch video alibis to piece together the mystery. Light refreshments will be served. The suspects will be played by local actors performing in The Grand’s live theater production of “Clue: The Musical,” premiering Friday, June 21. Registration is strongly encouraged. Please fill out a short form or call 207-667-6363 to sign up.

