Human remains found behind Walmart belong to missing man, Bangor police confirm

Bangor police confirmed Wednesday that the human remains found in April in the woods near the Stillwater Avenue Walmart belonged to Thomas Lynch.

Lynch, a Bangor resident, was last seen entering the same area on Sept. 8, 2018. He was 47 when he disappeared. Bangor police announced they were searching for Lynch in March. The Maine Warden Service found his remains on April 28, said Wade Betters, spokesman for the Bangor Police Department.

[Wardens were looking for man missing since September when they found remains in Bangor woods]

Lynch’s daughter, Hannah Lynch, said she received a phone call from a Bangor police detective informing her the remains belonged to her father soon after the remains were found.

She said investigators had found a cell phone and clothing that matched her father’s.

Police have not said how Thomas Lynch died. The cause of death might remain undetermined because of the condition of the remains, Betters said.