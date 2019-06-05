The trial of the man accused of fatally shooting Cpl. Eugene Cole last year is about to begin. We want to know how you’re feeling.

News that a 13-year veteran of the Somerset County Sheriff’s deputy had been shot and killed in the early morning hours of April 28, 2018, threw Maine into a state of shock and marked the first time in nearly 30 years that Maine law enforcement officer had been killed by gunfire in the line of duty.

By the time the sun was up, hundreds of local, state and federal law enforcement officers were descending on Norridgewock, the site of the shooting, and embarking on a massive hunt for the man who allegedly shot Cpl. Eugene Cole and then fled into the surrounding woods. The search brought fear, grief and uncertainty into the usually quiet area, as residents went about their days, while police officers stood with assault rifles on their street corners, and news crews set up TV cameras outside their bedroom windows. They did not find John D. Williams, a 29-year-old Madison resident, until nearly four days later, in an abandoned camp just a few miles from where he was last seen on a darkened road.

Next week, Williams will go to trial for Cole’s murder in a Cumberland County courthouse. It won’t be the first reminder of the events of late April, 2018, but it will inevitably stir the feelings of those who have followed this tragic, important story.

The BDN would like to hear from you about it. Below are some questions that seeks to better understand how Cpl. Cole’s death affected you, both in the immediate aftermath and in the year since, so we can deliver you the best coverage possible next week. We ask you to provide your name and a way to reach you for verification purposes only; we won’t share that information without getting your permission first.