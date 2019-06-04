Mattanawcook girls, Orono boys win ‘C’ North tennis titles

The top-ranked Mattanawcook Academy girls and Orono boys earned Class C North tennis championships Tuesday with hard-fought victories in their regional championship matches held at the Wallach Tennis Center on the campus of Bates College in Lewiston.

Defending state champion Mattanawcook of Lincoln (15-0) used a match-deciding victory by No. 1 singles player Katey Libby to remain unbeaten by outlasting second-seeded George Stevens Academy of Blue Hills 3-2.

Orono (14-1) defeated No. 3 GSA 4-1 in the boys match to capture its first regional crown since 2005.

Mattanawcook defeated the George Stevens Academy girls 5-0 and 4-1 during the regular season, but their third matchup of the spring proved much closer. The teams were tied 2-2 as Libby and GSA’s Juliana Allen were left to finish off their battle of seniors.

Libby won the first set 6-3, then fought off Allen in a second set that went to a tiebreaker after they had battled to a 6-6 stalemate. Libby won the tiebreak 7-1 to clinch the match for coach Aaron Ward’s Lynx.

MA and GSA (12-3) split the other two singles matches, with Lynx second seed Emily Tolman topping Courtney Bianco 6-1, 6-2 and GSA third seed Chloe Politte shading Sydney Jones 6-3, 7-5.

The teams also split their doubles matches, with MA’s Delany Kneeland and Emily Tilton topping Erika Hipsky and Julia Haggestad 6-3, 6-2 at first doubles. GSA’s Libby Weed and Hattie Slayton rallied past Sarah Hanington and Paige Briggs 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 at second doubles.

[Subscribe to the BDN’s free daily sports newsletter]

Mattanawcook plays the winner of Tuesday evening’s South final between No. 2 Carrabec of North Anson (11-1) and No. 5 Waynflete (9-5) in Saturday’s 9:15 a.m. state championship match, also at Bates College.

Last year, Mattanawcook became the first East/North team to win the Class C girls state title with a 3-2 victory over Maranacook of Readfield.

The Orono and George Stevens boys had split their two regular-season matches, with GSA handing the Red Riots their only loss with a 3-2 victory at Orono on May 1.

Orono, the Class C North runner-up in 2018, won the rematch a week later 4-1 at Blue Hill.

In their third meeting of the season, Orono swept the singles play and split two doubles matches.

The team match was decided by the time top seeds Itai Boss of Orono and Kent Fang of GSA concluded their match. Boss won the first set 6-2 before Fang rallied to win the second set 7-5 to force a match tiebreaker won by Boss 10-3.

Orono second seed Sam Cartwright defeated Quinn Stabler 6-4, 6-3 and teammate Patrick Tyne defeated Connery Williamson 6-4, 6-3 at third singles.

Orono’s Ryan Shorette and Trent Lick defeated Lars Hooper and Chris Bennett 7-5, 6-3 at first doubles.

GSA scored its point at second doubles, where Joey Mitchell and Liam Webb edged Alex Brown and Sam Henderson 7-5, 6-4.

Coach Matt Murray’s Orono squad faces the winner of Thursday’s South regional final between No. 1 Winthrop (11-1) and No. 3 Waynflete of Portland (11-3) at 9:15 a.m. Saturday for the state championship.

Waynflete is the 11-time defending Class C state champion.

George Stevens Academy, the North No. 3 seed that had won 11 of the last 13 Class C regional crowns, ends its season at 11-4.