Camden Hills boys, Lewiston girls retain A North championships

The top-ranked and undefeated Camden Hills of Rockport boys tennis team secured its fourth consecutive regional championship at Bates College in Lewiston on Tuesday.

The Windjammers (15-0) edged No. 2 Lewiston 3-2 to win the Class A North boys crown for the second straight season after two straight years as Class B state champion in 2016 and 2017.

The top-seeded and undefeated Lewiston girls won their second straight Class A North title and fourth regional crown in the past five years with a 4-1 win over No. 2 Brunswick.

In the boys match, coach Jesse Simko’s Camden Hills club (15-0) scored victories at first and second singles and first doubles to earn the chance to play the winner of Thursday’s Class A South final between No. 1 Falmouth (14-0) and No. 2 Thornton Academy of Saco (13-1) for the state title at 4:15 p.m. Saturday, also at Bates College.

Lewiston ends its season at 13-2.

Freshman Ezra LeMole led the way for Camden Hills at first singles, topping Caden Smith 6-2, 6-1, while teammate Henry Cooper outlasted Ben St. Laurent 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 at second singles.

The Windjammers got their first point of the match at second doubles, where Simon Fedarko and David Poutasse bested Jacob Smith and Hayden Davis 6-3, 6-2,

Lewiston scored three-set victories at third singles, where Sam Frechette rallied past Charlie O’Brien 4-6, 7-5, 6-1, and at second doubles where Ethan Weiss and Jeremy Hepler edged Jack Lawrence and Zach Markowitz 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

The Lewiston girls won the first four matches to be completed en route to their victory. Abby Svor and Maddy Foster won at second and third singles for the Blue Devils, who also swept the doubles with wins from the teams of Molly Chicoine and Roslynn Wailus and Jillian Pelletier and Lauren Foster.

Brunswick’s victory came at first singles where Lea Scrapchansky defeated Julia Svor 6-4, 7-5.

Lewiston (15-0) will play the winner of Thursday’s South final between No. 1 Falmouth (14-0) and No. 3 Scarborough (13-1) for the Class A state crown at 4:15 p.m. Saturday.

Falmouth has won the past five Class A state championships and 11 consecutive state titles overall with the first six in the streak as a Class B program.

Brunswick finishes its season at 13-2.