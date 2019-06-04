York
June 04, 2019
York Latest News | Boston Bruins | Bangor Metro | Down East Hospital | Today's Paper
York

Police release identity of pedestrian allegedly killed by teenage driver in Buxton

CBS 13 | BDN
CBS 13 | BDN
The site in Buxton over the weekend where police say a teenage driver hit and killed a woman raking leaves near the road.
By CBS 13

BUXTON, Maine — Police have released the name of the woman who was allegedly hit and killed by a teenage driver over the weekend in Buxton.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Main Street, police said.

[Subscribe to our free morning newsletter and get the latest headlines in your inbox]

When first responders arrived, they say they found 66-year-old Lynda Shupe dead in the road.

Investigators say Shupe was raking leaves in her yard near the road when she was hit.

Police say the driver of the car that hit her was driven by a 17-year-old boy from Windham.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like