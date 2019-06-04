SUV catches fire on Kennebec County road

An SUV caught fire after a likely leak in a broken transmission line on the China Road in Winslow.

The Waterville Morning Sentinel reports that Sarah Taylor, 28, of Winslow was driving a Chevy Blazer east on China Road about 10:40 a.m. when she pulled over near Patterson Avenue after noticing smoke rising from her hood.

A Winslow police officer told the Sentinel that the “front of the vehicle was fully involved” in the fire when he arrived at the scene. It took firefighters about 10 minutes to extinguish the blaze.

Authorities believe the blaze started after fluid leaking in a broken transmission line caught fire in the engine, but the cause remains under investigation.

A young girl was also in the SUV at the time of the blaze. No one was injured.