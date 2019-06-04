Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg visits Maine to discuss gun violence

Gun control advocate and Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg will be in Maine on Tuesday.

He’ll meet with lawmakers in Augusta before holding an event in Portland.

The stop in Maine is part of a larger nationwide tour aimed to empower young voters and fight for stricter gun laws.

In February 2018, a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killing 17 students and staff members and injuring 17 others.

Since last spring, student activists have visited hundreds of communities across the country, bringing together people from different backgrounds to end gun violence.

Millions of Americans have joined the movement and have taken action by calling on their state representatives for change.

While on the nationwide tour, the group has spurred a historic youth turnout in the 2018 midterm elections. There was a 47 percent increase, the highest percentage of youth voter turnout ever.

Hogg will visit with lawmakers at the State House at 1 p.m. to focus on passing “red flag” laws, which allow courts to order a person deemed dangerous by a judge to temporarily surrender guns.

He will then visit Casco Bay High School in Portland to speak with students and the community.