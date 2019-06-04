New England
June 04, 2019
New England

Actress Jenny Slate will address a Massachusetts island’s graduating class. It has 1 student.

Taylor Jewell | Invision | AP
Jenny Slate poses for a portrait to promote the film "The Sunlit Night" at the Salesforce Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, Jan. 26, 2019.
The Associated Press

CUTTYHUNK ISLAND, Massachusetts — The single graduating student on a tiny Massachusetts island is nonetheless receiving the star treatment.

Actress and comedian Jenny Slate will speak at this month’s graduation ceremony for Cuttyhunk Elementary School, a one-room schoolhouse on the island that has a year-round population of around 12.

Slate’s audience will be Gwen Lynch, this year’s lone graduate of the school that goes up to eighth grade, her family and other Cuttyhunk residents.

Michael Astrue, a summer resident who was in charge of finding a speaker, told the Cape Cod Times that Slate is familiar with the island as a Massachusetts native.

Slate played Mona-Lisa Saperstein on “Parks and Recreation” and is a former “Saturday Night Live” cast member.

Astronaut Cady Coleman spoke at the graduation of Gwen’s brother, Carter, last year.

 


