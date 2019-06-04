Texas teacher asked Trump to round up ‘illegal students’ – in tweets she says she thought were private

Georgia Clark, a veteran high school English teacher in Fort Worth, had an urgent request for President Donald Trump: She needed help pulling undocumented immigrants from her school.

“Mr. President, Fort Worth Independent School District is loaded with illegal students from Mexico,” Clark wrote May 17 on her now-deleted Twitter account, @Rebecca1939. “Anything you can do to remove the illegals from Fort Worth would be greatly appreciated” she wrote in another tweet.

Clark was careful in her approach, she believed, and told the president she needed guarantees her identity would be protected when action was taken. “Texas will not protect whistle blowers. The Mexicans refuse to honor our flag,” she wrote.

Clark says she didn’t mean for everyone to see her thoughts and requests on immigration. She says she believed the tweets were private between her and the president.

But the very public messages have now embroiled her school district in scandal – and they could get her fired.

“Ms. Clark stated she did not realize the tweets were public,” a Fort Worth Independent School District review said in a copy obtained by The Washington Post. Clark acknowledged the tweets were hers, the review said.

A district board meeting Tuesday will determine if Clark will be fired after public comment, district spokesman Clint Bond said.

The inquiry substantiated “inappropriate behavior” in violation of district regulations. Clark was placed on administrative leave with pay on May 29, two days before the last day of school, Bond said.

Her attorney Brandon Brim declined to comment ahead of the board meeting.

Clark’s tweets angered parents and others, prompting a response to district superintendent Kent Scribner.

“Let me reiterate our commitment that every child in the District is welcome and is to be treated with dignity and respect,” Scribner wrote May 29 on Facebook.

The response was so strong that the district urged parents and guardians to refrain from harsh language in a later post.

“I’m very surprised and concerned that this cruel woman has been berating our precious children for years,” a woman wrote in response to Scribner. “Where was FWISD???”

Clark, an English teacher at Carter-Riverside High School, has worked with the district since 1998, the review said, and has a history of violations – including insulting her students’ ethnicity. Even before the tweets came to light, the district was already investigating separate allegations of derogatory remarks from Clark in the classroom.

Last month, when one student asked to go to the bathroom, Clark told the student to “show me your papers that are saying you are legal,” a student told investigators, which was corroborated by another student. She denied to investigators that she made the comment, which the report claims occurred on May 17 – the same day Clark tweeted at Trump multiple times about what she perceived as illegal immigration in Fort Worth and in the school district.

In 2007, Clark kicked a student, the review said, though an investigation determined it was “without malice.” In 2013, she was disciplined for referring to a group of students as “little Mexico” and called another student “white bread.” Those allegations proved to be true, according to the review.

Clark’s former Twitter account was filled with invective salvos directed to Trump in January and May, according to the report.

“Do you have someone who has looked at the crime statistics across our great nation and documented the number of time [sic] an illegal immigrant has committed an act of robbery or murder on American citizens?” she wrote to Trump.

The president has inaccurately linked violence to unlawful immigrants, whom commit crimes at lower rates than U.S.-born Americans.

But Clark assured Trump that her concerns were legitimate, the tweets show, and on May 17, she left her cell number for the White House to call.

“Georgia Clark is my real name,” she wrote.