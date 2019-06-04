Adult and 2 children hospitalized after 4-car crash in Aroostook County

An adult and two children were taken to the hospital after a four-car collision on Saturday in Presque Isle, police said.

A 65-year-old Presque Isle man was traveling southbound on the Caribou Road when he crossed the centerline entering on-coming traffic and hit another vehicle’s side mirrors.

He then hit another car directly behind the first, causing it to roll into a nearby ditch. He continued southbound, hitting a final third car head-on before coming to rest partially in the breakdown lane, according to the Presque Isle Police Department.

The man, along with two children involved in the crash, were taken to Cary Medical Center in Caribou for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

This story was originally published in The County.